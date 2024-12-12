Barcelona monitoring the situation of Man United hero with sale down to Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim could help Barcelona sign Man United star. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Barcelona are looking to pounce on an interesting situation developing at Man United as Ruben Amorim does not seem to fancy one major talent at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese arrived in Manchester last month to replace Erik ten Hag and the board at the Premier League giants have a lot of faith in the 39-year-old being the one to take the club back to the top of the English game.

It has been a mixed start to life at Man United for the young coach, however, United’s win over Viktoria Plzen on Thursday saw Amorim join an elite group of managers at the Manchester club.

Having changed the system at Old Trafford, one player Amorim has not fancied is Marcus Rashford as the local hero has not been a regular starter since the Portuguese coach took over. The England star began the last two Premier League games from the bench, which will not go down well with the winger.

Over half of Man United’s squad is up for sale in 2025

The 27-year-old has been underperforming at the Manchester club for two seasons now and many fans of the Red Devils have had enough of the player.

A report from GIVEMESPORT states that if Amorim can’t fit Rashford into his system throughout the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, the winger could be sold next summer.

Barcelona ready to look into signing Man United star Marcus Rashford

Should Man United be open to selling Rashford next summer, the report states that Barcelona are likely to emerge as the top contenders to sign the winger.

The La Liga giants are interested in the 27-year-old and would look into a potential deal more closely in the new year if they suspect he could be acquired after previously being sceptical about tempting him away from the Manchester club. PSG and Bayern Munich have also been named as potential destinations for the Englishman.

Rashford may only cost £40m this summer given his recent performances and it remains to be seen if Barcelona can afford that.

The Catalan club continue to deal with financial issues and given they already have incredible wingers, the Spanish giants may decide to spend that money on other areas.