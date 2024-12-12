New stance: Chelsea perform U-turn over terms of likely transfer deal

Chelsea have reportedly changed their stance on young English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka as they now only want to send him out on loan rather than sell him.

Chukwuemeka’s Chelsea future has looked in real doubt for some time now after a lack of opportunities in the Blues’ first-team since Enzo Maresca took over as manager.

Still, it seems Chelsea haven’t lost faith in Chukwuemeka and only want to send the 21-year-old out on loan in order to help him gain experience and confidence.

That’s according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who state that AC Milan are keen on Chukwuemeka, and one imagines that could be a good move for him to boost his chances of regular first-team football.

There’s so much competition in this Chelsea squad, so it could make sense for Chukwuemeka to try a temporary move away in order to show the west London giants what he’s really capable of, and perhaps then come back better prepared to compete for a place in the team.

What does the future hold for Carney Chukwuemeka?

Chukwuemeka could surely have a lot of suitors if he is made available by Chelsea, but Milan have been most strongly linked with the England youth international.

A recent report from Calciomercato suggested that Chukwuemeka has already said yes to a move to the San Siro, but he’s also previously been linked with Barcelona by Simon Phillips.

Chukwuemeka was considered a huge prospect at former club Aston Villa, and Chelsea probably did well to snap him up when they did.

Even if things haven’t quite gone to plan for the youngster so far, there’s still time for him to develop his game and turn things around for himself at Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Chukwuemeka this January, but some movement, most likely on loan, certainly seems likely.

