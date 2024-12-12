Chelsea have major problem related to unwanted 21-year-old talent

Enzo Maresca is ready to sell one Chelsea star. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea will look to part ways with Carney Chukwuemeka during the January transfer window and the Blues face a major problem in trying to move the 21-year-old on.

The midfielder has been with the London club since 2022 having made the transfer to Stamford Bridge as part of a £20m deal with Aston Villa.

Big things were expected from the youngster at Chelsea but ultimately, the move has not worked out. Chukwuemeka is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans going forward and that has been evident in his game time this season.

The former Aston Villa star has played just 130 minutes across five appearances in all competitions and has yet to make a squad for a Premier League contest during the first half of the campaign.

Chelsea plan to part ways with Chukwuemeka in January and the English giants have now opened up the possibility of a loan.

Several clubs are interested in the 21-year-old heading into 2025, however, many have doubts about the Blues star.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has stated that there is interest in Chukwuemeka from both the Premier League and abroad.

Brown states that the English clubs have doubts over the 21-year-old due to his lack of experience at the highest level and has tipped a European club to make a move for the Chelsea midfielder – AC Milan are one club that have been monitoring Chukwuemeka.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former scout said: “There is definitely interest in January.

“But I’m told there are doubts among Premier League sides about whether he could make a significant impact given his lack of experience at the top level.

“That’s the thing with a loan move, which this would likely be in January, clubs want immediate impact.

“He may be better suited going to Europe where I’ve heard there is some interest.”