“Only one club I can see him going to” – Man Utd legend fuels transfer speculation over Chelsea star

Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer of Chelsea (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has fuelled speculation over the future of Chelsea forward Cole Palmer amid links with Real Madrid.

Palmer has been in sensational form for Chelsea since his move from Manchester City last season, becoming a surprise hit at Stamford Bridge after he’d previously struggled for playing time at the Etihad Stadium.

Saha is a big fan of Palmer and admits he’s jealous of Chelsea, though he’s now unsure if Man Utd will ever realistically have a chance of bringing the England international to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Complete Sports, as quoted by Goal, Saha admitted he could see Palmer making Real Madrid his next move, which has also been reported by Fichajes.

Cole Palmer transfer: Is Real Madrid the Chelsea star’s most likely next destination?

Discussing Palmer’s future and his ties with boyhood club United, Saha said: “Cole Palmer to Manchester United would one day make sense because he grew up being a fan of the club, but there is only one club I can see him going to after Chelsea.

“I can see him being on a trajectory to Real Madrid and I don’t think the move would phase him, he never doubts himself or thinks about things for too long.

“He wants to enjoy his game and he’s having fun. I’m very jealous of Chelsea because he is a huge star and I think he’d be a big success if he went to Spain.”

Palmer certainly looks like he could strengthen any team in the world right now, and United are crying out for a superstar with that kind of aura.

However, Chelsea have the 22-year-old tied down to a contract until 2033, so in all likelihood, he’s not going anywhere.

Still, Real Madrid have a history of landing the Galactico signings they want, so perhaps if they come in with crazy money some time soon it could give Chelsea something to think about.