Exclusive: Man City ready to try swap deal to win race for Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target

Pep Guardiola during Manchester City's defeat to Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manchester City are ready to try offering cash and players to Bayer Leverkusen as they eye up a transfer move for Florian Wirtz, who is also wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal.

CaughtOffside understands that Leverkusen had earmarked Man City duo James McAtee and Oscar Bobb as potential replacements for Wirtz, who is expected to leave the club next summer.

The Germany international is a world class talent with a big future in the game, and sources have told CaughtOffside that City now hope to be able to steal a march on their rivals by using McAtee or Bobb as part of any deal.

Liverpool are also keen on Wirtz amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, while Arsenal are increasingly aware of their need to add more spark to their attack.

Still, City now look to be finding themselves in a strong position to win the race for the 21-year-old’s signature as they’d be prepared to offload McAtee or Bobb to Leverkusen.

Florian Wirtz transfer: Could he be the new Kevin De Bruyne for Man City?

Wirtz has already shown huge potential at a young age and it’s been clear for some time now that he’d end up enjoying a career at the very highest level.

City would do well to bring the young playmaker in amid doubts over Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne is not getting any younger and Wirtz looks in many ways like he could be the ideal long-term successor to the Belgium international.

Still, it will be interesting to see how Liverpool and Arsenal can respond to this and perhaps come up with tempting offers of their own.

Wirtz would surely also see Anfield and the Emirates Stadium as other tempting destinations for his next move, especially as City really don’t look at their best at the moment.