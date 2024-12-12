€100m required: Real Madrid rival Liverpool & Man City for world class attacker transfer

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who has also been targeted by Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Germany international is widely regarded as one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in the game, having already firmly established himself as a key player for club and country.

Wirtz played a starring role in Leverkusen’s dominant Bundesliga title win last season, scoring 18 goals in all competitions, while he’s already earned 29 caps for the senior German national team.

It seems inevitable that we’ll soon see Wirtz make a big move in the transfer market, and the latest from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes is that Real Madrid are keen on a deal, though he’ll cost as much as €100million.

Where next for €100m Florian Wirtz?

Wirtz could certainly fit in well as Real Madrid’s next Galactico signing, and it seems Los Blancos are making it a priority to sign someone in that position.

Real have also been linked with a strong interest in Chelsea star Cole Palmer, as per Fichajes, though they state that the England international could cost as much as double Wirtz’s asking price.

Wirtz would be another superb potential signing for Madrid to add to the other top young talents like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Endrick in their squad.

It would also be exciting to see the 21-year-old testing himself in the Premier League at some point, with Liverpool and Man City both looking like they’d suit his style of play.

City could do with a long-term replacement for ageing playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, while LFC might do well to bring in Wirtz as their new main man to build around if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving at the end of his contract next summer.