Liverpool manager Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

New Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been ruled out for the rest of the year after picking up a thigh injury, as reported by Football365.

The 24-year-old Georgian international, currently at Valencia, sustained the injury during a narrow 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano. While the setback does not directly affect Liverpool’s current season, the Reds will be monitoring his recovery closely to ensure it doesn’t pose a long-term issue.

Signed in August 2024 for a reported £30 million fee, Mamardashvili was set to bring long-term stability and competition to Liverpool’s goalkeeping department. His impressive consistency and shot-stopping ability have made him a standout performer in La Liga since his move to Valencia in 2021.

Renowned for his commanding presence and penalty-saving expertise, Mamardashvili has featured in 69 consecutive league matches, setting club records. His standout performances earned him a nomination for the prestigious Yashin Trophy in 2024, where he ranked seventh among the world’s best goalkeepers.

This season, despite Valencia’s struggles, Mamardashvili has managed 14 appearances and three clean sheets while making some incredible saves along the way, further solidifying his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young goalkeepers.

Giorgi Mamardashvili injury: Impact on Liverpool’s goalkeeping strategy

Liverpool’s immediate focus remains on their current roster, but Mamardashvili’s injury complicates their long-term planning.

Alisson Becker, widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, has faced intermittent injuries this year, creating reliance on backup Caoimhín Kelleher. While Kelleher has impressed in his appearances, his desire for regular first-team football has led to speculation about his future at Anfield.

Mamardashvili is seen as a long-term replacement to Alisson Becker who has been previously been linked with a move away to Saudi Arabia. His arrival also potentially signals an end to Kelleher’s time at the club.

However, this injury forces Liverpool to carefully evaluate their approach, ensuring their goalkeeping plans remain robust heading into 2025.