“Proving people wrong” – Chelsea praised for smart transfer business as Man Utd miss out

Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho celebrate in Chelsea's win over Southampton (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been praised for bringing in Jadon Sancho in a bargain transfer move from Manchester United, with Ian Wright hugely impressed by the player’s improvement this season.

Sancho joined Chelsea from Man Utd in the summer, in what is technically an initial loan move, but which has the obligation to become permanent for £25m.

Discussing this deal, Wright praised Chelsea for this smart piece of work in the transfer market, with Sancho looking back to his best since leaving Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old looked like an elite young talent at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, but for one reason or another he just never got going for United.

This led to Sancho returning to Dortmund on loan in the second half of last season, where he also really impressed.

Now Wright is pleased to see Sancho performing again for Chelsea, in what looks like possibly another major transfer blunder by the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho transfer looks a bargain for Chelsea, says Ian Wright

Speaking on his Wrighty’s House podcast, the Arsenal legend singled out Sancho for praise, saying: “I need to give flowers to Jadon Sancho. He was very good [against Tottenham], he was good.

“He said afterwards about proving people wrong and feeling welcome so he obviously didn’t feel that at the other place, at Man United, probably.

“Why would he say that otherwise? He didn’t feel like he was at the bosom of a football club that recognised what he can do and gave him the platform to express himself.

“Even when he went to Dortmund last season he was proving people wrong.

“I’m just pleased he’s shown since leaving United that in the right environment he is a top player, a top player.”

CFC fans will be delighted to see Sancho shining again as it looks like he could still have a great career at the highest level.

United fans, however, must be wondering why their club keep on signing so many talented players whilst totally failing to get the best out of them.