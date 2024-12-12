“Concrete talks” over surprise Chelsea transfer deal now confirmed by multiple sources

Levi Colwill reacts during Chelsea's draw with Crystal Palace (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It seems there were concrete talks over Levi Colwill potentially leaving Chelsea for a surprise transfer to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The talented young England international is the latest elite prospect to emerge out of Chelsea’s academy and one imagines Blues fans will be excited about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

However, it seems there was a chance of Colwill leaving Chelsea for Bayern during the summer, with Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg posting about it again.

Plettenberg has stated that “concrete talks” took place, quote-tweeting his previous claim about Bayern’s interest, whilst adding that The Athletic have now also confirmed this story…

??? Now confirmed via @TheAthleticFC: FC Bayern were seriously interested in Levi #Colwill last summer transfer window! … there were also concrete talks with Bayern as excl. revealed. ??????? https://t.co/paJddROaHK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 12, 2024

Colwill could have been an exciting signing for Bayern, but Chelsea fans will surely be relieved that the 21-year-old ended up staying in west London.

Chelsea surely can’t be losing players like Levi Colwill

Chelsea, like all clubs, will no doubt be aware of the benefits of selling academy graduates under the Premier League’s current Profit and Sustainability rules.

Someone like Colwill, who didn’t cost CFC a transfer fee, would go down as pure profit if he were sold, which could help the club gain considerably more wiggle room when it comes to their transfer spending on new signings.

Chelsea have cashed in on the likes of Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher in recent times, and one imagines Colwill could also have had a lot of suitors and possibly moved for big money.

Still, it’s surely vitally important for Chelsea to build around their homegrown players, particularly someone with as high a ceiling as Colwill.

The former Brighton loanee is improving all the time, and it’s easy to imagine he could have gone on to be a big success at Bayern, leaving Chelsea with major regrets about letting him go so soon.