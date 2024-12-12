Fulham boost for Arne Slot as £57.5m Liverpool duo spotted in full training

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has received a big selection boost. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday as two of their forward stars have been spotted in training after being absent for weeks.

The first half of the 2024/25 campaign has been incredible for Arne Slot as the Reds currently sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

That continued on Tuesday night as the Merseyside outfit secured a 1-0 win over Girona in Spain with Mohamed Salah stepping up again for the Premier League club.

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield on Saturday and ahead of that clash, the Reds have received a major boost.

According to the Liverpool Echo’s Paul Gorst, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa took part in the full team session on Thursday after initially training away from the group as a pair. The two forwards have been out of Liverpool action for months and this will give Slot options heading into the busy festive period.

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa set for Liverpool return

Jota has been with Liverpool since 2020 having completed a £45m move from Wolves. The Portuguese star has been a good player for the Reds, however, he has had to deal with several fitness issues throughout his time on Merseyside.

The 28-year-old was a starter for Slot throughout the opening phase of the current season but has been out of action since October.

As for Chiesa, the Italian moved to Liverpool during the summer after completing a £12.5m switch from Juventus. The winger’s time at Anfield has not gone to plan so far as the 27-year-old has featured in just three games due to muscle injuries.

The Italy international will be looking to prove a point upon his return to fitness as he looks to show Liverpool fans what he can do in a red shirt over the coming weeks.