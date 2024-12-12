Surprise report: Liverpool considering transfer raid on rivals Chelsea to replace star player

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Malo Gusto
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Malo Gusto (Photo by Clive Brunskill, Richard Heathcote, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are being linked with a surprise raid on rivals Chelsea in the transfer market amid doubts over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future.

The England international is heading towards the end of his contract at Anfield, potentially making him a free agent next summer, with Manchester City among the Reds right-back’s suitors.

Man City also have the need for a new right-back, and depending on how various sagas develop, it seems we could see both City and Liverpool going in for Chelsea’s Malo Gusto, according to Simon Phillips.

Gusto has shone during his time at Stamford Bridge, showing himself to be an outstanding young talent who has already more than earned his place as a regular starter for the Blues.

Phillips’ report states that Chelsea have zero plans to enter into negotiations over selling Gusto, but it seems the Frenchman’s fine form has attracted serious interest.

Malo Gusto transfer: Can Liverpool get him out of Chelsea?

Malo Gusto in action for Chelsea
Malo Gusto in action for Chelsea (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with Jeremie Frimpong as another big name who could be ideal to replace Alexander-Arnold, but signing a talent like Gusto from a big six rival is surely going to be more of a challenge.

Most LFC fans will surely just be hoping the club can agree a new contract with Alexander-Arnold, who has been a world class performer for them for some time now, having enjoyed a memorable rise into the first-team from the club’s academy.

There aren’t many full-backs out there who could give Liverpool what Alexander-Arnold does, but Frimpong and Gusto seem like good targets to consider.

Chelsea are finally starting to make real progress as Enzo Maresca gets the best out of this young squad, though, so they surely won’t be about to let their best players join teams like Liverpool and City.

Gusto has proven a smart investment by CFC and he’s surely going to remain a big part of their plans for the future.

