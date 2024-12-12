Liverpool back in for transfer of wonderkid they’ve been tracking since 2017

Liverpool FC logo (Picture from Liverpoolfc.com)

Liverpool are reportedly still interested in a potential transfer move for highly-rated Swedish wonderkid Momodou Sonko.

The 19-year-old is currently on the books at Belgian club Gent, but has previously had a trial with the Liverpool academy.

The Reds have indicated that they remain keen to keep a close eye on Sonko’s progress after their long-standing interest in him, according to a report from Anfield Watch.

Sonko is a pacey and skilful attacking player who can play out wide or up front, and it could be smart business by LFC if they can win the race for his signature before his value shoots up.

Sonko has started well since moving to Gent and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his progress well in Belgian football after previously making the breakthrough with Swedish club BK Hacken.

If Sonko can maintain that level of performance in the Belgian league, it could be a sign that he’ll eventually have what it takes to make the step up to English football.

Liverpool have other exciting transfer plans

Liverpool also have some bigger names on their radar at the moment, with Brighton’s Joao Pedro linked as a transfer target for the Merseyside giants by UOL.

LFC are also understood to be among the names eyeing the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, though they could also face competition from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

It was a pretty quiet summer for Liverpool as only Federico Chiesa made the move to Anfield, so it will be intriguing to see if the club are now prepared to invest a bit more in Arne Slot’s squad.

Sonko seems like he’ll be one to watch for the future, but most fans will probably be hoping for more established names to be a priority for now.