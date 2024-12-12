Man United ace’s fall from grace complete as Red Devils don’t expect any bids for £40m-rated international

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United looks on from the substitutes bench prior to the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match against PAOK FC at Old Trafford on November 07, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s stock as an elite player is now so low that Man United aren’t expecting any bids for the player in January despite putting him up for sale.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old’s value is now as low as £40m, a figure they say United would accept to get the player off of their books.

Man United could sell Marcus Rashford for £40m

A suggestion that it would then give Ruben Amorim money to spend isn’t fooling anyone, with his lifestyle choices arguably affecting the current trajectory his career is taking.

Indeed, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Rashford will go as it’s being reported that United are already lining up as many as five potential options to replace him.

Just 15 goals and eight assists in all competitions over the past two seasons – 66 appearances per transfermarkt – just isn’t good enough at Premier League level.

For so long the darling of Old Trafford given that he was a product of the academy, a Manchester lad and someone who clearly loved the club, Rashford is now a shadow of the player he was a few seasons ago.

He doesn’t ever seem to show for the ball or wants it, displaying a complete lack of confidence in his ability.

You can even hear the groans now when he picks up a ball at the Theatre of Dreams, the long-suffering United fans already deciding that nothing’s going to happen with him in possession.

That’s got to hit him hard and no doubt further plays into a negative mindset.

To that end, a move away and a fresh start might not only be good for Marcus Rashford, but might actually be the best thing for him.

He’ll need to clean up his act off the pitch too, but he’s still got plenty left in the tank if he can find the spark that’s deserted him.