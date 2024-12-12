Fabrizio Romano reveals “here we go, soon” as Man United chief works to finalise transfer

Fabrizio Romano next to the Manchester United club badge

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an exciting update on Manchester United’s transfer pursuit of South American wonderkid Diego Leon.

The talented 17-year-old is a big prospect and it seems Man United chief Jason Wilcox is making progress on bringing the left-back to Old Trafford in a deal worth around $5million.

See below as Romano has posted on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, about the Red Devils’ pursuit of Leon now being at the final stages, with just some details on the player’s contract to be sorted before he can give it his trademark “here we go”…

?? The agreement between Man United and Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León is almost done. Fee worth $5m plus add-ons, final details being sealed with Jason Wilcox taking care of it. Negotiations underway on player’s salary/contract. Here we go, soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/kKBfxzTDn8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 12, 2024

Romano seems confident that this deal is almost done, and the Italian journalist rarely gets these things wrong, so it looks like MUFC fans can start to feel excited about their hopes of landing this big talent.

Leon comes from Paraguay and will now be hoping to make it big in Europe with a move to United, who have done well with similar deals in recent times.

Manchester United signing another elite youngster

Most notably, United did really well to identify Alejandro Garnacho at a young age and bring him to Manchester to continue his development before he eventually broke into the first-team.

Even if not all is well at Old Trafford at the moment in this difficult season, it’s clear that it could be a good stage for a player like Leon to develop and gain experience.

United have always given opportunities to top young players, whether that’s those coming up through their academy, or smart signings of top prospects from abroad.

Ruben Amorim also looks like he could do with a new left-back, and Leon could soon provide the manager with another option in that position, even if he’s probably a bit young to be coming in to be first choice straight away.