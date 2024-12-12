“If you don’t enjoy it at the club, just leave” – Manchester United star brutally urged to quit the club

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s rebuild under new manager Ruben Amorim has entered a crucial phase, with the club striving to reclaim its place among the Premier League elite. However, amid the transition, Marcus Rashford’s role at Old Trafford has become a contentious topic.

Former United midfielder Gordon Strachan has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Rashford, now 27, might need a fresh start away from the club to unlock his full potential.

Strachan’s verdict on Marcus Rashford

Strachan urged both Rashford and United to make a definitive decision regarding the forward’s future, urging the 27-year-old to either fully commit to his role or explore opportunities elsewhere, thereby allowing the club to move forward.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Strachan remarked:

“Well, that’s one of the problems that Man United have – we’ve just got to hold our breath for Marcus Rashford to play well.

“And we’ve just got to go through this again every season where we’ve got to hope Marcus gets better. ‘I hope he starts smiling and I hope he starts enjoying the game.’ Do me a favour. If you don’t enjoy it at the club, leave. Just leave and then we can all get on with it. You’re a good footballer, son.

“As Man United fans, do you want to just keep waiting for Marcus to do well? I think that conversation should be moved on now and just put away. You either want to play or you don’t want to play. Do me a favour, if you’re not enjoying it, do something else then.”

Rashford showing signs of improvement under Amorim

These comments come despite Rashford showing signs of improvement since Amorim’s arrival. Under the new manager, the forward has netted three goals in his last five games, offering a glimpse of his potential to thrive in the revamped system.

For the season, Rashford has tallied seven goals and three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions—a respectable return, albeit not at the elite level expected of him.

Having renewed his contract last year, Rashford is tied to United until the summer of 2028. As an academy graduate and a player who has been integral to the club over the years, his future continues to be a key talking point among fans and analysts.

Amorim’s revamped approach seems to suit Rashford’s strengths, but the lingering question remains: can he sustain this form and deliver consistently?

Rashford’s performances in the months ahead will likely determine whether he remains central to Amorim’s vision for United or embarks on a new chapter in his career.

It has been recently reported that the club will be keen on cashing in on him, due to his declining stock. As per the report, the 27-year-old’s value is now as low as £40m, a figure they say United would gladly accept to get the player off their books.