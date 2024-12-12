Goal-scoring wing-back becomes top Man Utd transfer target but Chelsea also keen on £30m man

Ruben Amorim and Patrick Dorgu (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim is known for his 3-4-3 formation that makes use of wing-backs, so it’s not too surprising to see the club now shopping for that kind of player.

It seems Man Utd now have an eye on Lecce starlet Patrick Dorgu, who continues to impress with his attack-minded performances from left-back in Serie A.

The Red Devils have been closely monitoring Dorgu for some time now, and they’re said to be big admirers of the talented 20-year-old, who could cost around £30million to sign from Lecce, according to TBR Football.

Sources have also previously told CaughtOffside about Chelsea’s interest in Dorgu, with the Blues recently making checks on his availability ahead of January.

TBR Football also name Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham as potential suitors for the Denmark international, who already has four goals in all competitions this season.

Patrick Dorgu transfer could be ideal for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United

That left-hand side looks like a clear area of weakness in this United squad, and it’s easy to imagine Dorgu being a significant upgrade on Amorim’s current options there.

With left-back being a priority for MUFC, we’ve previously received information on the club tracking other options like Ben Chilwell and Alvaro Carreras, but Dorgu also makes sense as a good fit for what the team need at the moment.

Chelsea might also do well to swoop for Dorgu if they do end up letting Chilwell go, as it might leave them short of depth on that side of their defence.

The Blues have become well known for signing the best young players from around the world, and Dorgu looks like he certainly fits into that category.

However, it might be that the youngster would be well advised to choose United instead due to Amorim’s use of wing-backs being a better fit for his playing style.