Two games in a row: Ruben Amorim has transfer decision to make on €55m talent

Ruben Amorim of Man United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim would have been furious with the manner in which Man United conceded the first goal in their Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen.

The Premier League travelled to the Czech Republic in need of a win as the Red Devils are outside of the automatic qualification spots in the competition.

Man United did not show up during the first half of the contest with Plzen and early in the second, the English giants fell behind as Matej Vydra was handed a gift by Andre Onana with 48 minutes in the clock.

While trying to play out from the back, the goalkeeper passed the ball straight to a Plzen player who squared it to Vydra to shoot into an empty goal.

It was a needless error from the Cameroonian shot-stopper and it will leave Amorim with several questions heading into 2025. Onana made more mistakes during Man United’s 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, and with this making it back-to-back games, it is not a good look for the 28-year-old.

Andre Onana won't want to see that again ? A gift from the United keeper and Reading old-boy Matej Vydra pounces to put Plzen ahead ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fHlsdddhgp — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2024

Ruben Amorim has Andre Onana decision to make at Man United

Onana has been at Man United since making the €55m switch from Inter last summer and for the most part, the goalkeeper has done his job at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old has been good for the majority of the current campaign – the performance of Onana against Fenerbahce being a good example- but the last two games have been horror shows for the Cameroon international.

Amorim will be worried that the shot-stopper is going back to his early United days and will have to decide over the coming weeks if he wants to bring a goalkeeper to Manchester in 2025.

There are not many top goalkeepers available at present, although the Red Devils have been linked to Mike Maignan this week, and that will likely result in the Portuguese coach sticking with his current number one for the 2025/26 campaign.

Amorim will certainly help Onana improve on building out from the back during his time at Old Trafford and the results will be seen in time.