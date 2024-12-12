Ruben Amorim speaks out on “bad situation” as chaotic start at Manchester United continues

Ruben Amorim and Dan Ashworth Manchester United (Photo by Gareth Copley, Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken out on the departure of Dan Ashworth as sporting director, admitting that it’s not an ideal situation at the club right now.

Amorim only recently replaced Erik ten Hag as Man Utd manager, but he’s inherited a team that is struggling on the pitch and that seems to be engulfed in chaos off it.

The Red Devils have just lost back-to-back games under Amorim, having been beaten by Arsenal and then at home to Nottingham Forest.

Just after the Forest game, there was more chaos at United as Ashworth was announced as leaving his position as sporting director despite only just joining five months ago.

Amorim has played down the significance of Ashworth’s exit, but has also clearly admitted that it’s not the best situation for the club to find themselves in.

Ruben Amorim comments on Dan Ashworth’s Manchester United exit

“The first thing I want to say is that, since the first day, I felt great support from the ownership,” Amorim is quoted by BBC Sport.

“From Omar [Berrada, chief executive], from Dan also, from Jason [Wilcox, technical director]. Dan was part of that, and I really felt support from Dan also.

“But this is football and sometimes these things happens. It happens with players, with coaches.

“I know that it’s not the best situation but the important thing is we continue in our way. The path is really clear for everybody and I think this can happen in football.”

He added: I’ve felt since day one the support from everybody, so one person leaving doesn’t change nothing.

“Of course, it’s a bad situation, because we are talking about a human being, a professional, that supports us as a team.

“But I think the most important thing is that your vision is really clear and that vision doesn’t change if only one person leaves.”