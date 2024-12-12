Ruben Amorim joins elite group with two Man United legends after Europa League win

Man United manager Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Man United were 2-1 winners over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League on Thursday afternoon and the victory has seen Ruben Amorim join an elite group of managers at Old Trafford.

Heading into the clash in the Czech Republic, three points were crucial for United if they were to keep their hopes of finishing in the automatic places in the Europa League table alive.

The Manchester club made life difficult for themselves after falling behind courtesy of a major Andre Onana error but the Premier League club would find a way back. Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace to bring the three points back to Manchester with the second of those coming two minutes from the end.

The result not only moved the Red Devils into the Europa League’s automatic qualification spots, but it also helped Amorim join an elite group of Man United managers.

Ruben Amorim joins elite Man United group after Viktoria Plzen win

According to TNT Sports, only three Man United managers in history have won their first two games in European competitions. Amorim joins Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby on that list, which is some elite company the Portuguese coach finds himself in.

It has been a mixed start to life at Old Trafford for the former Sporting CP coach but there have been signs that the Manchester outfit are improving.

It will take time for Man United to get to where they want to be but those in charge of the Premier League giants feel that Amorim is the man to take them there. If the 39-year-old can achieve just half of what Ferguson and Busby did at Old Trafford during their years in charge, his time in Manchester will have been a big success.