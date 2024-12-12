Ruben Amorim could be making Manchester United’s injury problems worse as star dealt fresh blow

Ruben Amorim and Luke Shaw (Photo by Clive Brunskill, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Luke Shaw recently confirmed yet another injury blow just as the Manchester United left-back was returning from a previous problem.

According to Geoff Scott, formerly the head of medicine and sports science at Tottenham, it could be that the effect of a new manager at Man Utd in the form of Ruben Amorim will have a bad effect on injuries.

Speaking to The Athletic, Scott explained that the Shaw injury is most likely a coincidence, but it is sometimes the case that we see players struggling with the demands of new managers and different training sessions.

Shaw has had awful luck with injuries in general, and it possibly relates to the leg break he suffered early in his career, according to Scott.

However, United players in general could do well to be aware of the effect of a change in manager, while Amorim has also been advised to do his best not to overwork his players.

Ruben Amorim arrival and how it could make Man United injury woes worse

“The “new manager effect” is often associated with a positive bounce in results. However, it can also have a negative effect on injuries,” Scott told The Athletic.

“This happens because players may be asked to adopt a new style and pace of play which places different physical demands on their bodies and there can be a knock-on effect until they adapt.

“Another reason for worsening injuries is that new managers are frequently appointed in response to a dip in results; so a replacement in the dugout is a fresh start, with a heightened desire to improve performances and to work even harder than before for the new coach.

“Professional footballers are very well conditioned but, as they are constantly working near the maximum of their physiological capacity, it doesn’t take much extra to push them into dangerous training zones. This period needs to be planned well and progressively increased.

“The timing of Shaw’s latest injury, days after the arrival of Ruben Amorim as head coach, is an unlucky coincidence. But it is recognised that a change in training and playing style has a significant impact on injuries in the first few weeks and months.

“This is why it is so crucial for the new manager and his new coaching team to work with the medical and performance department to effectively manage players’ workload and ensure they are rotated during busy match schedules to optimise their performance. Failure to do so could put their players at risk — particularly of muscle and soft-tissue injuries.”