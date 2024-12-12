Agent of £55m Newcastle star rules out January move amid links back to old club

Sandro Tonali celebrates a Newcastle goal. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Newcastle could be set for a busy January transfer window as the Magpies look to add to their squad in order to make a push for the Premier League’s European places.

Eddie Howe’s team have made a mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign with the Tyneside club currently 12th in the Premier League standings have won five, drawn five and lost five of their 15 matches.

The top four places are just seven points away from Newcastle, while the Europa League competitions are within reach as the Magpies trail Brighton by four points.

The summer transfer window was not successful for Newcastle as the Tyneside club did not make major additions, although they did hold onto all of their big players.

January promises to be better, however, AC Milan are believed to be showing an interest in one of their stars.

Reports out of Italy have stated that Newcastle are tempted to listen to offers for Sandro Tonali in 2025 with his former club believed to be prepared to try to bring him back to the San Siro.

Agent of Sandro Tonali comments on AC Milan rumours

Tonali completed a move from AC Milan last summer as part of a £55m deal but his time in England has not gone according to plan.

The 24-year-old missed the majority of last season after receiving a 10-month ban for breaching gambling regulations and received help for his addiction throughout his spell on the sidelines.

An Italian journalist stated recently that he “would bet” that Tonali returns to Milan in the future, however, that is not what the midfielder’s agent is saying.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Newcastle star’s agent has ruled out any possibility of the midfielder returning to Serie A in January, insisting that his client is happy at the Premier League club.

This will come as good news for the Magpies as Howe continues to try and bring the best out of the young midfielder.