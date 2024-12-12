“Something quite spectacular” could befall Man City says Collymore

Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on as players shake hands at the end of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase match against Juventus. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The unthinkable could soon happen with Man City knocked out of Europe altogether, something that Stan Collymore believes would be “quite spectacular.”

Yet another defeat, this time in the Champions League, means that Pep Guardiola’s side have two games left to dig themselves out of trouble.

Man City’s fall from grace could soon be complete

As it stands, the serial Premier League winners still won’t get into the last 16 of the premier European competition, but another loss coupled with wins for the clubs around them and they could fall into the bottom bracket of clubs that will tumble out of every continental competition.

It’s arguable that no one could’ve foreseen such a scenario at the beginning of the season, and with City reported to be stepping up efforts to land a £60m Liverpool target, clearly Guardiola believes there’s something that needs fixing.

His recent actions after the Crystal Palace game also hinted at signs of frustration from him.

“Man City losing at Juventus… I don’t think it’s the greatest Juventus team ever, but in terms of City’s form recently, it’s hardly a surprise, and they’re actually a point off total elimination from the Champions League,” Collymore said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“It would be something quite spectacular if they weren’t to go through.”

On top of the ongoing case for alleged financial breaches, this really is the last thing that the club needs, and even if they were to scrape through to the latter stages, it’s clear that the Cityzens need to get their act together – and quickly.

Whatever has worked for them to this point isn’t working now, and it can’t just be down to the loss of Rodri at the heart of the midfield.

Although he was a massive presence for the club, injuries to key players are always going to be a concern, and therefore players should be available to fill the position without any noticeable drop off in quality.