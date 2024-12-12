(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta faces a pressing concern as Arsenal’s negotiations with star midfielder Thomas Partey over a contract extension have reportedly reached an impasse.

With Partey’s current deal set to expire at the end of the season, the 31-year-old will be free to engage in talks with foreign clubs in January, raising the prospect of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal at risk of losing Thomas Partey on a free

According to The Mirror, discussions between Arsenal and Partey have hit a stalemate, with little progress toward an agreement.

This development comes despite Mikel Arteta hinting last month that the club could offer him a new contract in the coming future after being impressed by his recent surge in form, labelling him as a “big player” for Arsenal.

Speaking in November, he said:

“He’s only 31 & he’s in a really good place & yes, we’ll have discussions. The one thing that we needed was Thomas to be at the level we wanted certainly. He’s working so hard to do what he’s doing at the moment. I think he’s playing really well in different positions with different demands & he’s coping with it in a great way. He’s a big player for us.”

Partey has been a key player for Arteta’s side this season. He has made 21 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 2 and assisting 1. While primarily a defensive midfielder, he has also displayed his versatility, playing as a right-back and a central midfielder as well when needed.

The Ghanaian international joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for a then-club record fee of £45 million.

Tasked with adding composure and steel to Arsenal’s midfield, Partey has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled with injuries and inconsistency in previous seasons. However, his current form suggests he is playing some of his best football for the Gunners.

Losing Partey on a free transfer would represent a significant setback for Arteta, particularly given the player’s recent resurgence. His ability to dictate play, break up opposition attacks, and adapt to various tactical demands has been crucial to Arsenal’s success this season.

The club’s hierarchy will need to act swiftly to resolve the contract stand-off, as Partey’s availability on a free transfer is likely to attract interest from top European clubs.