(Photo by Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly exploring the option of recalling 19-year-old defender Ashley Phillips from his loan spell at Stoke City as they grapple with a worsening defensive injury crisis.

The North London club has faced a tumultuous season, particularly at the back, with key centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven plagued by injuries.

While both players returned in Spurs’ recent 4-3 defeat to Chelsea, their comebacks were short-lived. Romero was substituted after just 15 minutes due to a recurring issue, while van de Ven exited late in the game with a suspected hamstring injury.

Adding to the defensive woes, Ben Davies remains sidelined, leaving manager Ange Postecoglou with limited options as the busy winter schedule approaches.

Tottenham considering recalling Ashley Phillips from loan

According to The Standard, Tottenham are seriously considering recalling Phillips to bolster their defensive options.

Phillips joined Spurs in August 2023 and has shown considerable promise since then. Following a productive loan spell at Plymouth Argyle last season, where he played a pivotal role in avoiding relegation and earned the Young Player of the Season award, Phillips has continued to develop at Stoke City.

This season, the teenager has made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side, even scoring a goal.

While recalling Phillips could offer immediate relief, the decision is not without its complexities. Terminating his loan mid-season might disrupt his development, as consistent game time at Stoke has been integral to his growth.

With the January transfer window approaching, Spurs could also look to bring in external reinforcements to navigate their injury challenges. However, recalling Phillips might prove to be a more immediate and cost-effective solution, especially as injuries continue to limit Postecoglou’s options.

As injuries continue to plague the squad, Postecoglou and the Spurs hierarchy must decide if recalling Phillips is the best solution to fortify their defence while navigating this challenging period.