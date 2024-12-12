Exclusive: Inside Man United’s plans to sell Marcus Rashford and five replacement transfer targets

Marcus Rashford, Ruben Amorim and Viktor Gyokeres (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

As has already been widely reported, Manchester United are ready to sell Marcus Rashford in what could be a major end of an era for the club and their star player.

The 27-year-old has majorly gone off the boil in recent times and CaughtOffside understands Man Utd are now committed to moving on and rebuilding their squad with funds from his sale.

Rashford’s form on the pitch is felt to have been affected by distractions away from it, and there’s the growing sense that a fresh start would be mutually beneficial for all parties involved.

Over HALF of Man United’s squad up for sale!

Despite looking far from his best for over a year now, Rashford is still expected to attract major interest from top clubs, with sources close to the situation informing CaughtOffside that Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keen to explore this opportunity.

At his best, Rashford can be a world class striker or wide-forward, and despite some talk of a move to the Saudi Pro League, it is still seen as more likely that he will secure a move to a top European club as he’s being tipped to bounce back from his recent slump.

Marcus Rashford is not done at the top level yet

PSG previously held talks with Rashford, though they never got anywhere particularly advanced, but the Ligue 1 giants still have a need for a top attacking player of that ilk after the blow of losing Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer.

Rashford also has admirers at Barca and Bayern, and CaughtOffside understands MUFC are still likely to ask for big money to let the England international go, possibly as much as €70-75m.

It remains to be seen if clubs will be prepared to pay quite that much for Rashford after such a lengthy dip in form, but it’s clear that United are still well aware of the player’s potential and won’t just be seeking to shift him out without bringing in serious profit that they can make use of.

Man United eyeing five big-name attacker transfers

The Red Devils have major plans to revive their fortunes, with new manager Ruben Amorim possibly set to be given the chance to work with a new-look attack containing some top talents.

CaughtOffside have been told that there are five main names on United’s list at the moment, with the club hopeful that they can sign a new centre-forward and possibly a winger as well.

The five players on the list at the moment are: Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Dusan Vlahovic, Evan Ferguson, and Kenan Yildiz.

Gyokeres is attracting plenty of interest from Europe’s top clubs at the moment but the Amorim connection could prove useful for United.

The Portuguese tactician did great work to get the best out of Gyokeres during his time in charge of Sporting Lisbon and is understandably keen to work with the Sweden international again.

Still, Gyokeres won’t come cheap, and it’s possible that the club will look at lower-cost options, including Brighton’s Ferguson, who remains highly regarded at Old Trafford and other top clubs despite his recent dip in form.