Amorim is “very happy” with £55m ace who “changed the game” for him but flopped under ten Hag

Ruben Amorim participates in a minutes applause in memory of former Manchester United Club Receptionist Kath Phipps. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Thursday night’s Europa League tie against Viktoria Plzen could’ve proved to have been a tough assignment for Ruben Amorim and his Man United side, particularly after they went a goal down through Matej Vydra.

It was the Red Devils third win in the competition in a row, and when you consider they’d gone almost a year without a Europa League victory before beating PAOK in early November (Business Standard), that’s some turnaround.

Ruben Amorim is very happy with Man United’s £55m signing

The PAOK win was one of Erik ten Hag’s final games for the club, whilst Amorim’s two wins in his first two games in European competition for United put him in exalted company.

That’s because only Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson had achieved that feat before him at the club.

With Thursday evening’s match slipping away from them, Amorim made some significant personnel changes.

Match-winner, Rasmus Hojlund came on for Marcus Rashford on 56 minutes, with Mason Mount following in the 61st as a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee.

Both players were instrumental in turning the tie on its head, and that wasn’t lost on Amorim.

?? Rúben Amorim: “Højlund but also Antony and Mason Mount changed the game”. “They are there to do that. So I'm very pleased with that, very happy with all of them”. pic.twitter.com/tImfuY3xzQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2024

“Hojlund but also Antony and Mason Mount changed the game,” he said after the match in quotes published by reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

“They are there to do that. So I’m very pleased with that, very happy with all of them.”

Amorim has also introduced a strict rule at the club as he wants to change the culture there, which might also account for an upturn in an individual’s fortunes.

Given that Mount has flattered to deceive even when he’s not been injured since his £55m move from Chelsea (Sky Sports), he’ll surely be boosted by the endorsement from his manager.

After all, every football player needs confidence in order to give of their best.

Whether or not the attacking midfielder will find he’s more regularly employed from the start of games in future is a moot point at this juncture, however, if he continues to impress Amorim, there’s every chance that United might finally get to see the best of him.