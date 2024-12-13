Arsenal among surprise suitors for transfer that hints at major tactical change by Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta and Alphonso Davies (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one of a number of clubs looking at Alphonso Davies’ situation at Bayern Munich at the moment, along with other Premier League sides.

It’s not yet clear where Davies will be playing his football next season as he nears the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, but it seems the Gunners could be a name to watch out for.

The Canada international would undoubtedly be a tempting option for many big clubs if he becomes a free agent, with Liverpool apparently his most likely destination if he is to move to the Premier League, according to The Athletic.

However, their report also mentions Arsenal, as well as others like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta already has plenty of options at left-back, and it’s fair to say the signing of Davies would signal quite a big tactical shift from the Spanish tactician.

How would Alphonso Davies fit in at Arsenal?

Davies is very much a traditional full-back in that he has great pace and energy getting up and down that left flank, and he can get forward to score and assist in a way that would probably make him an ideal fit in a system using wing-backs.

Arsenal, however, have gone for quite a different approach under Arteta, who has mostly preferred to have the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori coming inside and playing as a kind of inverted full-back.

Davies doesn’t seem like he really has those characteristics, so it’s perhaps hard to imagine AFC would really be making him a priority.

There are other clubs who probably need Davies more, and who would probably get more out of him than the Gunners would, even if he’s a big name and a top talent available in a potential bargain deal.