(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler is reportedly unhappy with his situation at the Spanish club and Arsenal would be willing to provide him with an exit route.

According to TBR Football, the 19-year-old Turkish international is frustrated with the lack of game time at Santiago Bernabeu. The attacker has started just five games in the league and he has made one start in the UEFA Champions League this season.

A player of his potential deserves more opportunities, and it is no surprise that the player is unhappy with the lack of regular game time. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to consider a move for him in January. Arsenal are keeping close on his situation and they could look to snap him up in the coming weeks.

Even if Real Madrid do not want to sell him permanently in January, a loan move could definitely be on the cards. The Gunners could look to sign him on loan, and then push for a permanent move in future. Arsenal have previously signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid using a similar method, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the Turkish international.

Arda Guler would be a quality addition

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he is regarded as a world-class talent. He is versatile enough to operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals, flair and technical ability in the final third. Arsenal need more depth in that department, and the Turkish international would be the ideal long-term investment for them.

Real Madrid will probably not want to lose an elite prospect like Guler any time soon, but they could be under pressure if the player decides to force an exit. He will not want to sit on the bench regularly, and the Spanish giants must provide him with more first-team action if they want to hold onto him.

Meanwhile, the player is thought to be on the reader of Newcastle United as well.