Arsenal fans receive game-changing news from Mikel Arteta ahead of Everton clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and ahead of the clash, Mikel Arteta has provided fans of the club with some very positive news.

The Gunners were victorious over Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be looking to carry that form into their clash with the Toffees.

The North London club find themselves in third in the Premier League standings, however, Arsenal have a run of games that could see them close the gap to league leaders Liverpool ahead of 2025 getting underway.

Arteta confirmed on Friday that he will have Gabriel back for the hectic festive period and that the centre-back could be available to start against Everton. However, the Gunners boss will still be without Riccardo Calafiori who needs more time to get back to full fitness.

“Gabriel Magalhaes has trained with the team and he could be available vs Everton,” Arteta told the press via Fabrizio Romano. “Unfortunately, Calafiori is not ready yet.”

Gabriel is set for Arsenal return this weekend

Gabriel has not been available for Arsenal’s last two Premier League matches as the North London club secured a win against Man United before drawing against Fulham.

The Brazilian is a game-changing return for the Gunners as the 26-year-old has a very solid partnership with William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence, while also providing Arteta with a massive goal threat from set-pieces – Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Paul Merson even labelled the Premier League giants “average” without Gabriel.

This season the defender has provided his team with four goals, with his latest coming in his last appearance against West Ham.

This news will certainly give Arsneal a lift heading into their clash with Everton but more importantly, Arteta has one of his defenders back heading into the festive period as the Spanish coach has been dealing with several fitness issues over the past few weeks.