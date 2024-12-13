(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison is enduring a challenging season, with injuries severely hampering his ability to contribute to the team.

The Brazilian has already missed 18 games this campaign due to persistent fitness issues, the latest being a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since November.

According to injury expert Dr. Rajpal Brar, Richarlison’s condition suggests he is dealing with a high-grade muscle tear, likely Grade 2 or Grade 3. While initial fears hinted at a more severe Grade 4 injury, the revised diagnosis offers hope of an earlier-than-expected return.

Dr. Brar provided an optimistic timeline for Richarlison’s recovery, predicting a return to training around the New Year and a potential comeback to first-team action by mid-January. Speaking to Tottenham News, he explained:

“This sounds like a high Grade 2 or Grade 3 muscle tear and not a Grade 4 tear as first feared based on the timeline thus far.

“If the timeline of a mid-January return holds, I would expect a return to training around the New Year.

“I do not see him returning to first-team football until the start of January either.“

Richarlison’s time at Spurs marred with injuries

Richarlison’s injury troubles have been a significant blow to manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans this season. The 27-year-old has managed just seven appearances across all competitions, recording one goal and one assist in only 173 minutes of play.

His fitness issues have cast doubt on his long-term future at the club. Despite being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League during the summer transfer window, no deal materialised, leaving Richarlison tied to Spurs until 2027.

To address their attacking needs, Tottenham secured the signing of Dominic Solanke earlier this summer. The former Bournemouth striker has since become a key figure in Postecoglou’s setup, delivering strong performances as the team’s primary centre-forward.

Richarlison’s recovery will be closely looked at, as his ability to regain and retain fitness and his form will play a crucial role in determining his future at Tottenham.