(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham striker Richarlison has reportedly attracted interest from Brazilian giants Fluminense, who are keen to secure the 27-year-old’s services during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Despite being under contract at Spurs until 2027, Richarlison’s persistent injury woes and inconsistent performances have led to speculation about his future in North London.

Fluminense initiate contact with Richarlison

According to Globo Esporte, Fluminense have made Richarlison their primary target to strengthen their attack and have already initiated contact with the player regarding a potential return to Brazil.

While financial details of the proposed deal remain undisclosed, the report suggests the club is “willing to invest” significantly to bring the forward back to his homeland.

A move to Fluminense would mark a homecoming for Richarlison, who previously spent 18 months at the club before transferring to Watford in 2017. During his tenure at the Brazilian club, he made a lasting impression, and club president Mário Bittencourt has expressed his desire to see the player return, describing him as an asset to the team.

Richarlison has struggled at Tottenham

Richarlison joined Spurs in the summer of 2022 for a marquee fee of £60 million but has struggled to meet expectations. This season, he has managed just seven appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist in 173 minutes of action.

A hamstring injury sustained in November further derailed his campaign, sidelining him for 18 matches. These struggles have cast doubt over his long-term role under manager Ange Postecoglou, with Spurs potentially open to reshaping their attacking options.

Richarlison has also attracted attention from other suitors. Clubs in the Saudi Pro League have been interested in signing the Brazilian, while Newcastle United have recently been linked as a potential destination within the Premier League.

For Tottenham, offloading the forward would create an opportunity to reinvest in more reliable attacking options as they aim to remain competitive in the Premier League.

That said, it is unlikely that they will offload him mid-season, especially given the current injury crisis at the club with the likes of WIlson Odobert already out with a long-term injury and Mikey Moore also missing several weeks of action due to a virus.