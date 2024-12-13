“It’s not acceptable” – Furious Ange Postecoglou blasts Tottenham star for poor performance

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham continued their disappointing form this season with a 1-1 draw against Rangers in the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are now five matches without a win since their famous 4-0 victory against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

In their last eight matches, they have managed to win just once, showing how much the players and the manager are struggling to improve the form.

Dejan Kulusevski scored the equaliser for Spurs in the second half against Rangers after coming off the bench to give the Premier League side a crucial point in the Europa League.

One player that particularly frustrated Postecoglou against Rangers was Timo Werner.

The manager was highly critical of the player after the match and wants more from the player.

Postecoglou said, as reported by The Mirror:

“He was not playing anywhere near the level he should.

“When you’ve got 18-year-olds it’s not acceptable to me. I said that to Timo. He’s a senior international, he’s a German international. In the moment we’re in right now, it’s not like we’ve got many options.

“I need everyone to at least be going out there trying to give the best of themselves. His performance in the first half wasn’t acceptable. We need everybody including him to be contributing. because we don’t have the depth to leave people out if they’re performing poorly.

“We need them to play their part. Especially the senior guys. When I’m asking younger guys to do massive jobs. I expect a level of performance from some of the senior guys and today wasn’t that.”

Injuries have not helped Tottenham this season and they could be one of the reasons for their poor performances.

They are currently 11th in the Premier League and ninth in the Europa League which shows how much they have struggled to perform this season.

Ange Postecoglou’s future uncertain at Tottenham?

Postecoglou’s job at the club has come into question due to Tottenham’s poor season and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has been linked with the Spurs job.

Tottenham are prepared to use the January transfer window in order to turn around their season.

They could target a move for a new defensive midfielder and a winger in the winter as they try and aim to get their season back on track.

Spurs have a difficult run of fixtures coming up in which they will face both Manchester United and Liverpool and Postecoglou would hope that his players are all in their best form by then.