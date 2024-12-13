(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have received a significant boost as star defender Ibrahima Konate inches closer to a return from injury.

His comeback is set to strengthen the club’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns in what is a hectic schedule for the Reds.

The 25-year-old Frenchman, a cornerstone of Liverpool’s defence alongside Virgil van Dijk, has been sidelined since late November following a knee injury sustained during a 2-0 Champions League victory over Real Madrid.

Lynch provides injury boost for Ibrahima Konate

Journalist David Lynch has delivered promising updates on Konate’s recovery, indicating that his return might come sooner than initially anticipated.

Originally expected to miss up to 10 weeks, the defender could be back in action by the end of December.

Lynch noted that Konate’s knee brace has been removed, a promising indication that his recovery is progressing faster than expected.

Speaking on Anfield Agenda, the journalist said:

“He [Konate]’s not in a knee brace now, so that’s encouraging.”

“It kind of tallies with what I said, that it’s not quite that five to six weeks that was touted.”

“There’s a real hope that he can be back before that, so hopefully, back end of December, we’ll see him, rather than into January, and what a boost that will be to get him straight back as well.”

Ibrahima Konate’s exceptional impact at Liverpool

Since his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £36 million, Konate has established himself as one of the Premier League’s elite defenders. Known for his imposing physical presence, aerial dominance, and calmness under pressure, the French international has been pivotal to Liverpool’s success.

This season, Konaté has made 18 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist. His partnership with van Dijk has been integral to Liverpool’s defensive solidity, helping the club top the Premier League table as well as the Champions League table.

His excellent performances have been recognised with recent reports suggesting that the club are believed to be getting closer to reaching an agreement with centre-back Ibrahima Konate over a new contract.

With crucial fixtures ahead, his presence in the backline could be decisive in the club’s pursuit of silverware under Slot’s leadership.