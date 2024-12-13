“I’ve heard that” – Journalist names attacker Liverpool want to replace Mo Salah

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been in the news all season on and off the pitch.

His form for the Reds has been brilliant and due to his goal scoring form, they are sitting comfortably at the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings.

Under Arne Slot, Salah has been able to regain his form and it won’t be wrong to say that currently he is playing the best football of his career at Anfield.

However, his future at the club is uncertain and with him moving closer to the expiry of his contract, his stay at the club beyond this season is not guaranteed.

The Egyptian attacker has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Journalist Christian Falk has shed light on the future of Salah at Anfield and the player the Reds are targeting if their star attacker moves away from the club.

Falk said via BILD: “Superstar and living in Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah is currently not leaving a TV camera untouched to complain that FC Liverpool haven’t made an offer for a new contract yet.

“His contract expires in the summer and Liverpool are actually already looking for a follow-up.”



The journalist has named Omar Marmoush and Leroy Sane as the two players being eyed by the Premier League leaders to take the place of Salah in the team.

He added: “Omar Marmoush has already been a hot topic at Liverpool as an Egyptian for an Egyptian as a follow-up, but now it’s clear that Leroy Sané is a serious issue at Liverpool.

“I’ve heard that Liverpool are looking for a player with experience, so a talent who could immediately follow in the footsteps of Salah, and Leroy Sané has already been introduced.

“You think he could do it, but nothing has happened at Bayern at the moment. No deal, no offer from Bayern. Leroy Sané would expect a €3-5m discount on money in Bavaria, but first, they want to wait until the new year.

“They’re waiting, nothing will happen before Christmas, that’s why Liverpool are in a tight spot.”

Liverpool should keep Mohamed Salah at the club

Marmoush and Sane are both special talents but the Reds would still be much better off with keeping Salah.

His output is much better than both those players and his creativity and finishing ability in the final third is something Liverpool will struggle to replace.

He is much more experienced than those players and his performances in the big matches for the Merseyside club is a testament to his talent and skill.

It all depends on whether the club can match the demands of Salah for a new contract but his exit would not go down well with the fans who want to see their favourite player at the club for a few more years.