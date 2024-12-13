(Photos by Carl Recine & Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp may privately hold some regret over one of the first tasks his new employers Red Bull will hand him in the new year.

RB Leipzig will be particularly keen to hold on to Dutch international Xavi Simons who has become a statement piece in the Bundesliga outfit’s starting-XI.

The German side is already facing quite the uphill battle to ensure the 21-year-old’s stay in Saxony doesn’t come to a premature end in 2025.

True: Leipzig want to hold on to Xavi Simons

To that end, Leipzig are understood to be prepared to fork out a significant wad of cash to try and prise the young footballer out of his current permanent home at PSG.

The trouble, however, is that the French champions are currently demanding almost £25m more for Simons services than Die Roten Bullen are prepared to pay up front.

“Leipzig are interested in keeping Xavi Simons permanently,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“However, they can’t agree another loan move next term, as you’re only allowed to do it twice to the same club. So, next summer, they have to see if they can buy him from PSG.

“PSG want about €80m [£66.1m] for his services, which is too high for Leipzig. I heard they were thinking about €50m [£41.3m] up front and then a further €30m [£24.7m] to PSG if they sell Simons to another club.”

The Amsterdam-born star has tallied up three goals and two assists in 11 appearances (across all competitions) so far in the 2024/25 season.

Jurgen Klopp could prevent Liverpool from signing Xavi Simons

How the tables have turned against Liverpool Football Club!

Jurgen Klopp’s new role with Red Bull will already see him potentially come to blows with not only the likes of Arsenal, who have been linked with Simons, but also the Reds (where he managed for nine years).

The Bundesliga insider went on to report: “Interestingly for Leipzig, they now have a secret weapon in the form of former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp which they could potentially rely upon.

“He’s starting his new role with Red Bull on January 1 and they hope that he’s the man who could persuade Simons to stay put. This will be the first challenge for Klopp in his new role.”

The German tactician, of course, has to prioritise the needs of his new employers in trying to keep one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders at the Red Bull Arena.

On the flip side of the coin, Arne Slot may reasonably view it as a frustrating hindrance from a Liverpool legend when it comes to the Reds’ hopes of landing an ‘unbelievable’ (in the words of Ian Wright on the Wrighty’s House podcast) playmaker.