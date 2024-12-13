(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The striker needs to leave the Whites in order to play regular first-team football and Carlton Palmer has urged him to join Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: “There are a lot of good clubs for him. We’ve seen the problems that Wayne Rooney has got up front at Plymouth, so that would be a good move. “As a centre-forward, to go and work with someone like Rooney would be fantastic. It’s not about where these teams are in the league now for Gelhardt, it’s about getting minutes under his belt.”

Wayne Rooney could certainly use attacking reinforcements, and Gelhardt would be a quality acquisition for his site. It will be interesting to see if Leeds are prepared to let the player leave. The striker has made just two appearances for Leeds this season and he is yet to score a goal for them in the league since the 2021-22 season.

Gelhardt needs a fresh start

A fresh start would be ideal for the player and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. He joined Leeds back in 2020, but the move has clearly not worked out for either party. It would be ideal for Leeds to let him move on.

Apparently, QPR are keen on signing the player as well.

According to reports, Leeds are holding out for a reasonable amount of money for the player and a loan move cannot be ruled out either. It will be interesting to see if Plymouth Argyle are prepared to sign the player on loan next month.

Joining the Championship outfit would not only help him play more often but working under Rooney could help him develop as a striker. The Premier legend could play a key role in his improvement.