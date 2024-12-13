Exclusive: Man United ace courted by PSG set to stay at Old Trafford

Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez battle for the ball as they warm up prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Despite intense interest from PSG and Real Madrid, Manchester United are planning to extend the contract of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez rather than sell him.

According to CaughtOffside sources, both European giants are preparing to make a move for the player in the near future and that has been the reason for the Red Devils to speed up contract issues at Old Trafford in order to keep the 26-year-old star defender.

Man United to offer Lisandro Martinez a new contract

“Lisandro is a very valuable player for our team,” a well-placed club source told CaughtOffside. “We have long-term plans for him and we aim to realise them by extending his contract.”

Martinez’s recent performances for Manchester United and his crucial role in central defence have reinforced the club’s commitment to him.

It’s precisely in that area of the pitch where Ruben Amorim’s side have struggled this season, and for most of 23/24 under Erik ten Hag.

If it wasn’t injuries meaning that neither manager could ever have a settled pairing, then a loss of form for one or both exponents made life just as difficult.

At least with the courting by Los Blancos and PSG, it has sharpened the focus at United and evidently seen a concerted effort from the club to not allow the Argentinian to slip from their clutches.

There’s no indication from the player’s camp that he has any interest in moving in any event, though when the likes of Real Madrid come calling – especially for South American players – it can be difficult to turn them down.

Were Martinez to be tempted to swap Manchester for Madrid, although Gleison Bremer is injured at present, he was courted by the Premier League club back in April and could be a target again next summer.