Liverpool are already planning for life without Trent Alexander-Arnold in the squad.

To be clear: The Merseysiders are still keen on keeping the No.66, if possible, amid heavy interest from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

With that in mind, David Ornstein reported for The Athletic on Sunday that the Premier League title hopefuls have already offered terms to their vice-captain. An opening offer supplied to top-scorer Mo Salah ensured the Reds ticked all three boxes (including Virgil van Dijk) ahead of the winter transfer window.

Should Liverpool fail to secure contract extensions ahead of the January 1 deadline, overseas outfits will be free to discuss pre-contract agreements in the new year.

The clock is very much ticking for sporting director Richard Hughes and the club’s expiring stars.

True: Liverpool remain interested in Jeremie Frimpong

It’s now understood that Liverpool have taken their interest in Jeremie Frimpong a step further by directly engaging with the player’s agent, Dirk Hebel.

“Liverpool’s interest in Jeremie Frimpong has been confirmed again,” Christian Falk shared in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“I heard that his agent, Dirk Hebel, was invited by Liverpool for the match against Bayer Leverkusen. He was in the director’s box. So, you see the club and the player’s entourage are talking.”

How confident Arne Slot’s men truly are that Alexander-Arnold will put pen to paper on fresh terms at Anfield remains to be seen.

The noise coming out of the club suggests decision-makers are leaning more on the side of optimism as things currently stand. Of course, things can rapidly change in football transfers, so a further twist or turn in this contract saga is not beyond the realms.

Nonetheless, it should be emphasised that Liverpool’s interest in the Leverkusen fullback does not imply or guarantee that Trent Alexander-Arnold is destined for the exit door.

How much does Frimpong cost?

Hypothetically, should the 26-year-old right-back leave the Merseyside giants this summer, a £33m fee to sign his potential replacement in Frimpong is an absolute snip.

“Frimpong has a release clause valued at €40m [£33m] and he’s also Dutch like their new head coach, Arne Slot. So, they’re working on this deal as well,” the Bundesliga insider went on to add.

The 24-year-old continues to look like one of the most exciting talents in world football. He’s carried over his remarkable 2023/24 form (26 goal contributions in 47 games) to the following campaign with nine goal contributions in 22 games.

In fact, forget ‘absolute snip’ – if Liverpool went on to sign Frimpong for £33m, they would have every right to consider it a potential deal of the summer transfer window.