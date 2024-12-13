Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, speaks to the media. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking options in the coming months and they have identified the Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram as a potential option.

The 26-year-old French international has done quite well for the Italian club and he has 11 goals and 6 assists in 19 matches across all competitions this season. He helped Inter Milan win the league title last season and he has certainly proven his quality at the highest level.

He could be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal done. According to Fichajes, they will face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid are looking to fill the void left by Karim Benzema. The arrival of Thuram would ease the goalscoring burden on Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior. It would also allow them to express themselves freely.

The Inter Milan attacker has a €85 million release clause in his contract and any club hoping to sign him will have to pay up. The Italian outfit are unlikely to sanction his departure for a knockdown price. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are ready to pay that kind of money for him.

Thuram to replace Darwin Nunez?

Despite being given countless opportunities, Darwin Nunez has failed to establish himself as a reliable goalscorer for Liverpool. The Uruguayan international continues to misfire in front of goal and they should look to replace him in the coming months. The asking price could complicate matters for Liverpool who need to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

The 26-year-old attacker has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well as La Liga. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. All three clubs could be attractive destinations for the player. He was linked with a move to Liverpool during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as well.