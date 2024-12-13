Report: Liverpool consider replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold with Premier League defender

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has entered the final year of his contract at the club and his long term future at Anfield remains uncertain.

The England international has been linked with a move away from the club with Real Madrid interested in his services.

His best friend Jude Bellingham plays football in Spain at Real Madrid and the temptation to join them and become a part of the modern day Galacticos may prove difficult to resist for the boyhood Liverpool fan.

The club have tried to offer him a new contract but nothing has been resolved about his future yet, as has been the case with the future of Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

With nothing sorted at the moment, Liverpool are keeping an eye on potential replacements for Alexander-Arnold.

According to Si Phillips, Liverpool have registered interest in Chelsea defender Malo Gusto.

The right-back has been the man in form for the Blues this season and he has played so well for them that Chelsea have not missed Reece James after his injury issues.

Liverpool will face competition to sign Chelsea defender

Along with Liverpool, Manchester City are also interested in the impressive Chelsea defender.

With both Liverpool and Man City potentially looking to sign a new right-back to replace Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker respectively, Chelsea defender Gusto has caught their attention.

Both the clubs have options at right-back, in Conor Bradley and Rico Lewis, but the former has faced fitness issues while the latter has been deployed in the midfield to replace the injured Rodri.

Wit the January transfer window now just over two weeks away, Alexander-Arnold can indulge in talks with other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement.

The Reds are in a weak position at the moment and they are acting sensibly in trying to find a replacement for the right-back, however, their interest in Gusto might be too optimistic.