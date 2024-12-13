Liverpool players in training. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old right-back will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and Real Madrid are hoping to sign him. There have been rumours of a potential contract extension, but Liverpool are yet to secure an agreement with the player.

The player could join the Spanish club for a reasonable fee in January, and a report from Defensa Central claims that Liverpool would be willing to sanction his departure for a fee of around €30 million/ £25 million.

The report states that Liverpool are unwilling to lose a player like him, but they would be willing to consider a sale if the player pushes for an exit and brings an offer of around £25 million to the table. Defensa Central adds that the player is ‘crazy’ about a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

If Real Madrid fail to secure a signature in January, they will return for the player at the end of the season and look to sign him on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold could transform Real Madrid

Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as the best right back in European football right now and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Spanish outfit. They need to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and the England international certainly fits the profile.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the Liverpool star is exceptional with the ball at his feet. His long-range passing, vision and set-piece deliveries could add a new dimension to the Real Madrid attack.

Real Madrid are looking to build a world-class squad for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on signing one of the best players in the Premier league. Losing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer would be a major blow for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to cash on him when the transfer window reopens next month.