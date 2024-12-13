“Just leave me” – Liverpool transfer target responds to speculation about his future

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies were desperate to sell players as they wanted to abide by the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Premier League leaders Liverpool showed interest in signing the former Everton man and Newcastle United also considered the transfer at one stage.

However, after selling Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, Newcastle managed to balance their books and decided to avoid selling Gordon to Liverpool.

The speculation about his future affected the player in the process and with Gordon being a childhood Liverpool fan, his head turned in the summer and he has now claimed that it has affected his form this season.

While speaking on Sky Sports, Gordon has claimed that he wants to focus on his football and he is currently not thinking about move away from St James’ Park.

“I’ve had a lot this year about my future, where I’m going, where I want to go – without anyone actually asking me,” Gordon told Sky Sports.

“It’s all a bit… Just leave me to play football! I just want to be happy [and] play football. I love being here, I’ve said it plenty of times. With the speculation, people assume that it’s all correct, when you’ve not heard from me once that I’m unhappy at this place.

“I love everyone here, I love playing football here. That was all that was.”

Anthony Gordon has moved on from speculation about Liverpool

Newcastle are currently 12th in the Premier League standings and the poor form of Gordon is one of the reasons why they have not done well this season.

The England international has only managed to score three goals in the Premier League this season for Eddie Howe’s team.

With his future sorted now and no speculation of a move to Liverpool, he can focus on his football again and try to regain the form he showed last season which made him one of the best players in the league.

He was involved in 21 Premier League goals last season, scoring 11 and providing ten assists for the Toon Army.