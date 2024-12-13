(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United defender Luizao has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 22-year-old defender was heavily linked with the move away from the London club at the start of the season as well. However, the Hammers turned down multiple offers for him.

According to reports from Revista Colorada, the Hammers are now prepared to send him out on loan with an option to buy.

The player has been linked with clubs like Internacional, Bahia and Gremio. It seems that the defender has a preference towards Inter and his agent has confirmed that they will not waste any time when it comes to sealing a move away from West Ham if Inter come forward with an official proposal.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

His agent said: “We’ve had enquiries from various clubs in Brazil, including Inter [Internacional]. But we don’t have anything official from any club, just enquiries about interest and salary. Today West Ham are loaning him out with an option to buy. “But who wouldn’t want to play for Inter? Today we’re more for the clubs than for ourselves. “Inter actually approached us in the last window and didn’t make a move, there was another preference. But we’re open, if Inter make it official we won’t waste any time.”

Luizao needs a fresh start

Luizao needs to play more often at this stage of his career and a permanent exit from West Ham would be ideal for him. The player was left out of West Ham’s Premier League squad a few months ago and he needs to play more often to fulfil his potential.

The defender is clearly not a key part of their plans and West Ham would do well to sell him in January. The proceeds from his departure could help them improve their squad.