Report: Man United register interest in signing player Erik ten Hag sold this year

(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be active in the January transfer window to make changes to their squad.

The Red Devils are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table and in order to change their fortunes, they could look to make investments in the squad.

The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim has increased the level of optimism around the club.

They have shown signs of revival under the Portuguese manager but they have a long way to go before they can come closer to the heights they have reached in the past.

Signing a left-back is what the Red Devils are planning in the January transfer window.

The injury setback suffered by Luke Shaw could force them to spend money in the market for a new left-back.

According to GiveMeSport, Man United recently sent scouts to watch Alvaro Fernandez play for Benfica during their Champions League clash with Bologna on Wednesday.

The report suggests that United had been previously hesitant about re-signing Fernandez, but their scouting trip has now indicated that the player is being reconsidered as a potential target.

This change in perspective seems to stem from a shift in transfer priorities under manager Amorim, with United focusing on acquiring a new left-back in January, which may open the door for a potential move for Fernandez.

Man United can sign Alvaro Fernandez in a bargain fee

The former Red Devils player has a £42 million release clause at Benfica, but Man United may be able to sign him for a significantly lower price of just £16.5 million.

This is due to a buy-back clause that Man United inserted into his deal when they sold him to Benfica.

The Red Devils desperately need a new left-back because they have deployed Diogo Dalot, who is naturally a right-back, in that position in the absence of both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Amorim is also interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.