MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Referee Darren England speaks with Manchester United players against Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old England international has been placed on the chopping block as the Red Devils struggle to comply with PSR rules. According to a report from Daily Mail, Manchester United could consider selling Rashford for a fee of around £40 million.

The Red Devils are currently struggling with their financial situation after posting losses of around £300 million over the last three years. They have spent a substantial amount of money on new signings as well. It seems that they are now looking to balance their books.

An insider revealed to Mail: “The reality is that everyone is for sale”.

It remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for Rashford in the coming months. The England international was regarded as one of the finest attackers in the league a few years ago, and there is unlikely to be a shortage of clubs looking to sign him. If he manages to regain his top form, he could be a top-class addition for most clubs.

Rashford is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. The Manchester United Academy graduate could use a fresh start and a move away from the club might be ideal for him. He has not been able to hit top form for a while.

Man United need to replace Marcus Rashford properly

Meanwhile, his departure will certainly be a major blow for Manchester United. They are already lacking in adequate depth when it comes to the attacking unit and the departure of the England international will weaken them further.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United sanction his departure in January. Replacing him could prove to be difficult midway through the season. Clubs will not want to sell top-class players in January and it would be wise of the Red Devils to hold on to the player until the summer transfer window.