Man United star told to leave the club to join Arsenal amid reports of uncertain future

Marcus Rashford linked with Man United exit
Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is facing an uncertain future at the club after being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The English attacker has endured a difficult season, just like his team who are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Red Devils had to battle hard to win their Europa League match this week against Viktoria Plzen but their form over all has been disappointing and their league position is a proof of that.

They are now preparing to face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend but the build up to the big clash is full of reports of Rashford being put up for sale by the Red Devils.

With the January transfer window arriving soon, Man United could make changes to their squad and one of the major ones could be the exit of Rashford.

While speaking to talkSPORT, football pundit Danny Murphy has claimed that a team like Arsenal would suit Rashford more as they dominate games and the player’s end product would be much better if he is playing for Mikel Arteta’s team rather than Ruben Amorim’s.

He said:

“Playing in a team that’s so settled and so confident and competent, there is a case that his end product would get much better, because Arsenal are really dominant in games. There would be some people who would take Rashford over [Gabriel] Martinelli.”

 

Marcus Rashford to leave Man United? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
“The ability he’s got and physical attributes he has, he’s capable of more,” Murphy added.

“But he’s been at a club where the managers and managerial team has not been stable, the team’s not been great.”

A report in the Daily Mail has claimed that Man United need to sell players if they want to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The club is reportedly open to offers for Rashford who has once again failed to perform to the best of his ability.

The 27-year-old has failed to replicate the form he showed two years ago and his form for the club since then has been surprisingly shocking.

The player has a contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and and it remains to be seen which clubs are interested in signing the Man United star.

La Liga giants Barcelona could emerge as the top contender to sign Rashford next year.

