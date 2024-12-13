(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

What on earth is going on at Manchester United?

The Red Devils stunned world football after announcing sporting director Dan Ashworth’s break from the club.

“Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement,” an official club statement read.

“We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future.”

Many an eyebrow was raised when Julian Ward, former Liverpool sporting director-turned-technical director, opted to cut his time at the club short after a year spent in the role.

Marcus Rashford sent BRUTAL Man Utd transfer message!

His Old Trafford counterpart, however, lasted only five months in the job following reports of major differences of opinion with the United hierarchy.

The head coach, for instance, was allegedly one point Ashworth couldn’t see eye to eye with INEOS and Co. over. The ex-Newcastle chief is reportedly said to have wanted to hand over the reins to an English manager after Erik ten Hag’s sacking, with Gareth Southgate preferred over Ruben Amorim.

Regardless of whether or not the 53-year-old wasn’t the right cultural fit for Manchester United, Ashworth’s time at the club can only be looked at with utter disappointment given how hard they fought to bring him aboard ahead of the summer window.

Not true: Man Utd have not contacted Ralf Rangnick

The former Red Devils chief’s exit inevitably inspired a wave of speculation over potential successors.

Intriguingly, former United employee Ralf Rangnick has been linked with the vacant role in question.

However, Christian Falk has assured supporters of the Premier League outfit that the club has yet to contact the German’s entourage over a return to Manchester.

“It’s true that there are some tensions between the Austrian FA and Rangnick. The president stepped back because of a struggle with Rangnick, and now some in the English press are claiming that United have him on their shortlist to become their next sporting director,” the German reporter wrote in his exclusive Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“But my sources say that, at the moment, there have been no contact and call from United on the Rangnick side. So it’s unlikely at this current stage.”

Who else have Man United been linked with?

PSG’s Luis Campos has also been linked with the sporting director position at Carrington.

Amorim’s men may have to move quickly to steal the Ligue 1 official from the French capital, however, in light of rivals Arsenal’s reported interest.

Perhaps more intriguing are the reports suggesting Andrea Berta, of Atletico Madrid, is considered a potential candidate to replace Dan Ashworth.

The Italian has notably signed the likes of Rodri (formerly of Atletico’s academy), Jan Oblak and Diogo Jota (now of Liverpool) during his time in Spain.

Wouldn’t Manchester United love to have that calibre of player available in their squad?