Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez during the January transfer window.

However, a report from Football Insider claims that the Cherries will not sanction his departure in January. The Hungarian left-back has done quite well in the Premier League and his performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool and Chelsea.

The defender is flattered by the interest from the two clubs but Bournemouth will not make it easy for him to move on. The defender is reportedly valued at over £40 million and the two English clubs certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. It will be interesting to see if they decide to test Bournemouth’s resolve with an offer in January.

Kerkez would be the ideal long-term investment for them. He has been linked with Real Madrid as well.

Liverpool need to find a quality long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson and the 21-year-old Premier League defender would be the ideal acquisition.

Robertson has not been at his best for a while and he needs to be replaced. Kerkez would be a quality alternative and he could hit the ground running at Liverpool. He is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at his new club.

As far as Chelsea are concerned, Ben Chilwell has been quite underwhelming for them and the England international has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will have to bring in a replacement for him if he moves on and the Hungarian seems like the ideal fit.

Milos Kerkez would be a quality signing

The 21-year-old is already operating at a high level in the Premier League and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. He could establish himself as a key player for either of the two Premier League clubs. He is capable of justifying the investment in the coming seasons as well.

The defender has one goal and two assists in the league this season and he has a contract with the Cherries until 2028. They are under no pressure to sell him just yet. Liverpool and Chelsea will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.