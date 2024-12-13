(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are prepared to cash in on Sean Longstaff during the January transfer window.

According to Daily Mail, they are prepared to listen to offers for the 27-year-old due to the PSR regulations.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell has been asked to improve the club’s financial situation and the Magpies are now looking to balance their books by selling the academy graduate.

Newcastle recently triggered an extension in the player’s contract and he is on their books until 2026 now. It remains to be seen whether they can find a suitable destination for him.

Longstaff has been a useful member of the first team for Newcastle, and the Magpies will need to fill the void left by him. They are already lacking in depth when it comes to the central midfield.

Meanwhile, there shouldn’t be a shortage of clubs looking to sign the player when he is made available. He is a proven performer in the Premier League and he is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money as well.

The report from Daily Mail claims that the player has been made available to a number of clubs and intermediaries.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Where will Sean Longstaff end up?

Longstaff will want to join a competitive club where he will be able to fight for trophies. The exit from Newcastle might be a disappointing blow for the player, but he is powerless with the club looking to move him on.

Newcastle will be hoping to secure European qualification this season and they need to do well during the second half of the campaign. They must look to bring in the right reinforcements in January. Getting rid of Longstaff could raise the funds for them to bring in their own signings next month.