Paraguayan defender Diego Leon has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Manchester United and Arsenal were keen on signing the 17-year-old left-back, but the player seems to have chosen to join the Red Devils. Manchester United are expected to sign the player at the end of the season.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Jason Wilcox played a key role in securing his signature for Manchester United.

The development will come as a major blow for Arsenal, who were hoping to sign the talented young South American defender as well. Manchester United need a quality left-back and Leon could be an important player for them in the long term.

Players like Luke Shaw have struggled with regular injury problems and Manchester United need more depth in the left-back department. It will be interesting to see if the 17-year-old can convince Ruben Amorim to give him first-team opportunities next season.

Diego Leon will look to make his mark in England

🚨 Manchester United reach verbal agreement to sign 17 year old Paraguayan left back Diego León from Cerro Porteno, here we go! 🔴🇵🇾



Initial fee will be $4m plus $1m easy add-ons and over $3.5m based on player’s/team future performances.



Diego León will arrive in July 2025. pic.twitter.com/JtxSfrxane — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2024

The South American defender will be excited about the possibility of playing for Manchester United next season. It will be an exciting opportunity for him, and he will look to prove himself in English football. He has the physical and technical attributes to establish himself as a key player for the club in the long term and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down for most players. They have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players. The defender will certainly hope to fulfil his tremendous potential with them.

Similarly, Arsenal are a big club as well and they could have used more defensive depth. They will certainly be disappointed to miss out on an elite prospect like Leon.